Somanna Launches Coffee Table Book on Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Train

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna, on February 23, 2026, launched the coffee table book “Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Train: Journey of a Thousand Shrines” at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, celebrating one of Indian Railways’ flagship spiritual tourism initiatives.

Describing the book as a rich visual and narrative tribute, the Minister said it captures the spirit, vision and collective effort behind a pioneering model that integrates faith, culture, heritage and modern rail infrastructure.

He noted that the initiative was conceptualised and driven by Dr. Anup Dayanand, IRTS (Retd.), and has emerged as a benchmark for affordable pilgrimage tourism.

Enabling Affordable Spiritual Journeys

Shri Somanna highlighted that under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme, more than 30,000 devotees from Karnataka have been able to fulfil their lifelong aspiration of visiting Kashi and other sacred destinations at affordable costs.

The book chronicles the evolution and execution of the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Train under the broader Bharat Gaurav Policy, documenting how the initiative prioritised comfort, accessibility and affordability — particularly for senior citizens and first-time pilgrims — through policy support and state subsidies.

A “Moving Gallery of India”

The coffee table book portrays the train as a “moving gallery of India,” showcasing:

Thoughtfully designed coaches

Onboard amenities

Curated spiritual circuits

Seamless end-to-end passenger services

It highlights how the initiative blends traditional pilgrimage experiences with modern transport infrastructure, ensuring dignified and well-organised travel.

Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Train: A Flagship Initiative

Launched under Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Policy, the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Train represents a shift in the Railways’ role — from being a transporter to becoming an enabler of tourism, cultural exchange and spiritual connectivity.

The initiative aligns with national programmes such as:

“Dekho Apna Desh”

“Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”

Through themed journeys including:

Kashi Darshan

Jyotirlinga Darshan

Shakti Peetha Yatra

Dakshina Yatra

Dwarka Yatra

Puri Jagannath Yatra

the train connects Karnataka pilgrims to major spiritual centres across the country.

All-Inclusive Pilgrimage Experience

The all-inclusive packages cover:

Rail travel

Vegetarian meals

Accommodation

Local transportation

Tour guides

Sightseeing

This comprehensive approach ensures convenience and accessibility, especially for elderly pilgrims.

Performance and Impact

As per the latest data:

46 trips have been successfully operated

28,786 pilgrims have travelled so far

₹25.57 crore in earnings generated for Indian Railways

Beyond revenue, the initiative is seen as advancing inclusive pilgrimage tourism while fostering national integration through shared spiritual journeys.

With the launch of the coffee table book, the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Train’s journey is now documented as a model of how infrastructure, policy innovation and cultural heritage can come together to create meaningful and accessible travel experiences for citizens.