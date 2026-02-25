Britain Continues Chagos Archipelago Deal Amid Controversy

Britain is moving forward with the ratification of a deal to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including the strategically significant Diego Garcia air base, to Mauritius. Despite reports from Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer suggesting a halt, the government has not paused the process.

Falconer had informed British lawmakers that the ratification process in parliament was on hold and that discussions were taking place with the United States regarding the deal. The announcement stirred confusion over the status of the agreement.

However, a government source clarified on Wednesday that the process continues unabated. The deal involves ceding control of the archipelago, which holds the important U.S.-UK airbase, highlighting its geopolitical significance.

