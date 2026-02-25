Britain Pauses Chagos Islands Sovereignty Transfer Amid U.S. Discussions

The United Kingdom has temporarily halted the ratification process of an agreement to transfer control of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, a move that has drawn criticism from various corners. A British foreign office minister informed Parliament about the pause on Wednesday.

The deal, agreed to last year by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, intended to return sovereignty of the Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius while allowing the UK to retain control over Diego Garcia. The strategically vital Diego Garcia island hosts a significant U.S.-UK air base, underscoring geopolitical interests in the region.

Foreign office minister Hamish Falconer revealed that discussions with the U.S. are ongoing as they assess the implications of the treaty. Criticism by former U.S. President Trump, who labeled the agreement a "big mistake," has added pressure to the deliberations. Falconer stated that the treaty process in Parliament is paused and will resume at a suitable time once discussions conclude.

