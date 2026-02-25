Left Menu

Britain Pauses Chagos Islands Sovereignty Transfer Amid U.S. Discussions

The UK has paused ratification of a deal to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, while maintaining control of Diego Garcia under a long-term lease. Discussions with the U.S. are underway, following criticisms of the deal by former President Trump. The process is paused for further diplomatic talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:08 IST
Britain Pauses Chagos Islands Sovereignty Transfer Amid U.S. Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom has temporarily halted the ratification process of an agreement to transfer control of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, a move that has drawn criticism from various corners. A British foreign office minister informed Parliament about the pause on Wednesday.

The deal, agreed to last year by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, intended to return sovereignty of the Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius while allowing the UK to retain control over Diego Garcia. The strategically vital Diego Garcia island hosts a significant U.S.-UK air base, underscoring geopolitical interests in the region.

Foreign office minister Hamish Falconer revealed that discussions with the U.S. are ongoing as they assess the implications of the treaty. Criticism by former U.S. President Trump, who labeled the agreement a "big mistake," has added pressure to the deliberations. Falconer stated that the treaty process in Parliament is paused and will resume at a suitable time once discussions conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durabl...

 Global
2
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.

The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dial...

 Global
3
Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

 India
4
Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026