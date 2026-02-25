Gadkari Launches Upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH Portal for Faster Highway NOCs

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today launched the upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH web portal to streamline and simplify the process of obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for facilities along National Highways.

The enhanced digital platform aims to make approvals faster, transparent and time-bound, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business.

The portal can be accessed at: http://rajmargpravesh.morth.gov.in

Single-Window Access for Highway Permissions

The upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH portal enables citizens, businesses and organisations to apply online for permissions related to highway access in a simplified manner.

Permissions covered under the portal include:

Fuel stations

Wayside amenities

Rest area complexes

Private properties

Connecting roads

Industrial access points

The system eliminates procedural delays and reduces manual paperwork by enabling online submission, tracking and processing of applications.

Utility Permissions Made Easier

The portal also facilitates permissions for laying utilities along or across National Highways, including:

Water pipelines

Gas pipelines

Optical fibre cables

Electrical transmission lines

Other infrastructure services

Both government bodies and private entities can use the platform for utility-related approvals, ensuring coordinated infrastructure development without disrupting highway operations.

Faster, Transparent and Time-Bound Clearances

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has redesigned the portal to ensure:

Streamlined digital workflows

Reduced approval timelines

Improved transparency

Real-time application tracking

The initiative is expected to save time and effort for applicants while promoting investment and infrastructure growth along National Highway corridors.

Senior Officials Present

The launch event was attended by senior officials, including:

Shri V. Umashankar, Secretary (Road Transport & Highways)

Shri Vinay Kumar Rajawat, DG (Road Development) & Special Secretary

Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI

Shri Krishan Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL

Shri Vishal Chauhan, Member (Administration), NHAI

The upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH portal marks another step in the Ministry’s push toward digital governance and seamless infrastructure facilitation, aligning highway development with transparent and citizen-friendly service delivery.