Gadkari Launches Upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH Portal for Faster Highway NOCs
The enhanced digital platform aims to make approvals faster, transparent and time-bound, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today launched the upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH web portal to streamline and simplify the process of obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for facilities along National Highways.
The portal can be accessed at: http://rajmargpravesh.morth.gov.in
Single-Window Access for Highway Permissions
The upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH portal enables citizens, businesses and organisations to apply online for permissions related to highway access in a simplified manner.
Permissions covered under the portal include:
-
Fuel stations
-
Wayside amenities
-
Rest area complexes
-
Private properties
-
Connecting roads
-
Industrial access points
The system eliminates procedural delays and reduces manual paperwork by enabling online submission, tracking and processing of applications.
Utility Permissions Made Easier
The portal also facilitates permissions for laying utilities along or across National Highways, including:
-
Water pipelines
-
Gas pipelines
-
Optical fibre cables
-
Electrical transmission lines
-
Other infrastructure services
Both government bodies and private entities can use the platform for utility-related approvals, ensuring coordinated infrastructure development without disrupting highway operations.
Faster, Transparent and Time-Bound Clearances
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has redesigned the portal to ensure:
-
Streamlined digital workflows
-
Reduced approval timelines
-
Improved transparency
-
Real-time application tracking
The initiative is expected to save time and effort for applicants while promoting investment and infrastructure growth along National Highway corridors.
Senior Officials Present
The launch event was attended by senior officials, including:
-
Shri V. Umashankar, Secretary (Road Transport & Highways)
-
Shri Vinay Kumar Rajawat, DG (Road Development) & Special Secretary
-
Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI
-
Shri Krishan Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL
-
Shri Vishal Chauhan, Member (Administration), NHAI
The upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH portal marks another step in the Ministry’s push toward digital governance and seamless infrastructure facilitation, aligning highway development with transparent and citizen-friendly service delivery.