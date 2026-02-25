Left Menu

Gadkari Launches Upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH Portal for Faster Highway NOCs

The enhanced digital platform aims to make approvals faster, transparent and time-bound, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:37 IST
Gadkari Launches Upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH Portal for Faster Highway NOCs
The upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH portal enables citizens, businesses and organisations to apply online for permissions related to highway access in a simplified manner. Image Credit: X(@MORTHIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today launched the upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH web portal to streamline and simplify the process of obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for facilities along National Highways.

The enhanced digital platform aims to make approvals faster, transparent and time-bound, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business.

The portal can be accessed at: http://rajmargpravesh.morth.gov.in

Single-Window Access for Highway Permissions

The upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH portal enables citizens, businesses and organisations to apply online for permissions related to highway access in a simplified manner.

Permissions covered under the portal include:

  • Fuel stations

  • Wayside amenities

  • Rest area complexes

  • Private properties

  • Connecting roads

  • Industrial access points

The system eliminates procedural delays and reduces manual paperwork by enabling online submission, tracking and processing of applications.

Utility Permissions Made Easier

The portal also facilitates permissions for laying utilities along or across National Highways, including:

  • Water pipelines

  • Gas pipelines

  • Optical fibre cables

  • Electrical transmission lines

  • Other infrastructure services

Both government bodies and private entities can use the platform for utility-related approvals, ensuring coordinated infrastructure development without disrupting highway operations.

Faster, Transparent and Time-Bound Clearances

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has redesigned the portal to ensure:

  • Streamlined digital workflows

  • Reduced approval timelines

  • Improved transparency

  • Real-time application tracking

The initiative is expected to save time and effort for applicants while promoting investment and infrastructure growth along National Highway corridors.

Senior Officials Present

The launch event was attended by senior officials, including:

  • Shri V. Umashankar, Secretary (Road Transport & Highways)

  • Shri Vinay Kumar Rajawat, DG (Road Development) & Special Secretary

  • Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI

  • Shri Krishan Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL

  • Shri Vishal Chauhan, Member (Administration), NHAI

The upgraded RAJMARG PRAVESH portal marks another step in the Ministry’s push toward digital governance and seamless infrastructure facilitation, aligning highway development with transparent and citizen-friendly service delivery.

 

TRENDING

1
BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims

BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Cla...

 India
2
Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

 Portugal
3
Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

 India
4
Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026