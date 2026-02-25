Left Menu

Punjab's Relentless Crackdown on Crime: Anti-Gangster and Anti-Drug Campaigns Yield Results

Punjab Police reported significant progress in their anti-gangster and anti-drug campaigns, with a combined total of 62,629 arrests. On the 36th day of the anti-gangster drive, 'Gangstran Te Vaar', 148 suspects were arrested. Parallelly, the anti-drug effort 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' garnered 51,216 arrests, enhancing community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:35 IST
The Punjab Police's determined efforts in combating crime across the state have yielded tangible results, as they continue to intensify operations against gangsters and drug offenders. The anti-gangster campaign, 'Gangstran Te Vaar', saw the arrest of 148 individuals in a single day.

Now in its 36th day, the campaign has led to a total of 11,413 arrests. During recent raids, police also recovered two weapons and took preventive action against several suspects. Authorities have encouraged the public to provide anonymous tips via an anti-gangster hotline to aid ongoing efforts.

Within the same proactive framework, the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' continues to address narcotics issues with 88 recent arrests, bringing the total number to 51,216. Significant amounts of drugs and cash were seized, and 30 individuals started de-addiction treatment, reflecting a comprehensive approach to public safety.

