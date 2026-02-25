Controversy Erupts Over Mumbai's 2026-27 Civic Budget

The recently proposed 2026-27 budget by Mumbai's civic body has become a contentious point, as the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have raised concerns over its focus and execution.

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad alleges the budget is designed to benefit contractors and overburdens Mumbaikars with liabilities while neglecting critical areas such as education and public health. Gaikwad argues that civic reserves are being depleted, and public assets are being commercialized, labeling the budget a disguise for privatization.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) contrasts the present administration's financial handling with its past tenure, claiming financial growth and welfare initiatives have been replaced by mismanagement under the BJP-led regime.

