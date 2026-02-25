Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mumbai's 2026-27 Civic Budget

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have criticized the BJP-led Mumbai civic body's 2026-27 budget, alleging it benefits contractors and neglects key sectors like education and health. The budget, increased by 8.77%, is seen as a route to financial mismanagement and commercialization of public assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Mumbai's 2026-27 Civic Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recently proposed 2026-27 budget by Mumbai's civic body has become a contentious point, as the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have raised concerns over its focus and execution.

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad alleges the budget is designed to benefit contractors and overburdens Mumbaikars with liabilities while neglecting critical areas such as education and public health. Gaikwad argues that civic reserves are being depleted, and public assets are being commercialized, labeling the budget a disguise for privatization.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) contrasts the present administration's financial handling with its past tenure, claiming financial growth and welfare initiatives have been replaced by mismanagement under the BJP-led regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
2
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global
3
Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

 India
4
Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026