Punjab Police Intensifies Anti-Crime Campaigns with Raids and Arrests

The Punjab Police escalated its efforts against criminal activities with a series of widespread raids resulting in multiple arrests. Conducted under the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' initiative, these operations saw 148 individuals detained on the 36th day of the statewide campaign, launched under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's directive.

Marked by comprehensive coordination between district police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the campaign resulted in significant headway, including the capture of three proclaimed offenders. Officials touted the success of these operations, which have led to a cumulative 11,413 arrests since their inception.

Simultaneously, as part of the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', police apprehended 88 suspected drug smugglers, confiscating heroin, intoxicants, and alleged drug money. This operation has achieved 51,216 arrests to date, underscoring the department's ongoing vigilance and commitment to maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)