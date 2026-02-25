Tragedy in Minimatanagar: Man Arrested After Toddler's Fall into Uncovered Tank

A man in Minimatanagar has been arrested following a tragic incident where a two-year-old boy fell into an uncovered water tank, police reported on Wednesday evening.

The toddler, identified as Kush Rajendra Patel, was playing outside when he accidentally fell into the tank constructed by Guddu alias Imamuddin Mohammad Azharuddin Shah.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide due to negligence against Shah after a complaint by the boy's uncle, and further investigations are underway.

