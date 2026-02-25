Left Menu

Tragedy in Minimatanagar: Man Arrested After Toddler's Fall into Uncovered Tank

A two-year-old boy, Kush Rajendra Patel, fell into an uncovered water tank in Minimatanagar, leading to the arrest of Guddu Shah for culpable homicide due to negligence. The incident highlights the dangers of improper construction and the importance of safety measures in residential areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:07 IST
Tragedy in Minimatanagar: Man Arrested After Toddler's Fall into Uncovered Tank
  • India

A man in Minimatanagar has been arrested following a tragic incident where a two-year-old boy fell into an uncovered water tank, police reported on Wednesday evening.

The toddler, identified as Kush Rajendra Patel, was playing outside when he accidentally fell into the tank constructed by Guddu alias Imamuddin Mohammad Azharuddin Shah.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide due to negligence against Shah after a complaint by the boy's uncle, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

