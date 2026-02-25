Left Menu

Operation Crackdown: Combating Cybercrime in Telangana

The Telangana Police have launched 'Operation Crackdown,' a strategic initiative to tackle cybercrime in the state. Spearheaded by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, the operation targets crime networks and mule bank accounts through coordinated efforts, with 137 police teams verifying accounts linked to criminal activities. Legal actions are underway.

Updated: 25-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:12 IST
The Telangana Police have initiated 'Operation Crackdown,' a comprehensive campaign to dismantle the cybercrime network within the state.

Under the aegis of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), this operation will collaborate with various districts and commissionerates. The initial phase targeted mule bank accounts in 16 districts, revealing 1,888 suspicious accounts linked to 9,431 crimes nationally.

With 137 police teams involved, the drive has exposed possible collusion and organizational crime. Continuing efforts will involve intensified verification, financial track analysis, and legal action to curb cybercrime's impact on the state.

