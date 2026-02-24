Left Menu

Youth Congress Prez Arrested: Democracy Debate, Accusations Fly

Delhi Police arrested IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib for orchestrating a shirtless protest at the AI Summit, facing charges of rioting. While Congress condemned the arrest as anti-democratic, BJP blamed Rahul Gandhi as the mastermind. Investigations continue amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:09 IST
In a dramatic unfolding, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, accusing him as the mastermind behind a shirtless protest at the recent AI Summit. New charges of rioting have been leveled against him and other IYC workers previously detained, intensifying political tensions.

The Congress slammed the government's actions, dubbing the arrests as a 'murder of democracy in India.' However, the BJP pointed fingers at Rahul Gandhi, alleging he orchestrated the protest to tarnish India's image. Chib's arrest prompted protests, with IYC workers chanting 'death of democracy' outside their office.

Investigators revealed evidence pointing to a broader conspiracy, involving multiple individuals seen in CCTV footage. The case has expanded into a cross-state investigation, citing financial and logistical connections. Additional legal sections were invoked, hinting at more serious charges as evidence mounts.

