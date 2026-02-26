Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Cuban Forces Engage Speedboat in Territorial Waters

Cuban forces fired upon and killed four on a Florida-based speedboat that invaded Cuban waters, wounding six others. This incident occurs amidst rising tensions between Cuba and the U.S., following American forces capturing Venezuelan President Maduro. Investigations are underway to further understand the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:21 IST
Cuban forces opened fire on a Florida-based speedboat that illegally entered Cuban waters, resulting in four deaths and six injuries, according to the Cuban government. The incident reflects growing tensions between Cuba and the U.S., particularly after American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The altercation occurred near Falcones Cay, where the speedboat, registered in Florida, approached within one nautical mile of the Cuban coast before being intercepted by a patrol unit. Upon confrontation, the boat opened fire, injuring the commander of the Cuban patrol.

Cuba has expressed its determination to protect its maritime boundaries, underscoring the importance of national defense in preserving its sovereignty. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the incident.

