U.S. Blocks Maduro's Legal Funds Amid High-Profile Drug Case

The United States is obstructing the Venezuelan government's efforts to fund legal defense for Nicolas Maduro, the former Venezuelan president, in an ongoing drug trafficking case in New York. According to defense lawyer Barry Pollack, the U.S. Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions to allow the government to pay Maduro's legal fees, only to retract the decision shortly after without explanation.

Pollack argued that under Venezuelan law, the state is responsible for covering the legal expenses of its president and first lady. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are both jailed in New York pleading not guilty, are relying on this financial support as they cannot afford the legal costs independently.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the Treasury Department have not commented on the reasons behind the payment block. Meanwhile, following Maduro's dramatic capture in Caracas, Delcy Rodriguez has taken over as Venezuela's acting leader. Maduro continues to assert his legitimacy as Venezuela's president during his court appearances.

