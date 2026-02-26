US says it will do its own verification after Cuba says 4 killed aboard speedboat
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:34 IST
U.S. top diplomat Marco Rubio said Washington will do its own verification and reach its own conclusion about an incident in which Cuba said its forces killed four people and wounded six others aboard a Florida-based speedboat that entered Cuban waters on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol.
Rubio told reporters this was not a U.S. operation and that people from U.S. government were not involved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Initiative: Reimagining Washington Dulles International
Canada plans to assist Cuba while Washington squeezes the island
Marco Rubio's Caribbean Mission: Reasserting US Influence in the Western Hemisphere
Tehran & Washington: Negotiating Under Tension
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission to Strengthen Caribbean Ties