US says it will do its own verification after Cuba says 4 killed aboard speedboat

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:34 IST
​U.S. top ​diplomat ‌Marco Rubio ​said Washington will do ‌its own verification and reach its own conclusion about ‌an incident in which ‌Cuba said its forces killed four people and ⁠wounded ​six ⁠others aboard a Florida-based speedboat that ⁠entered Cuban waters ​on Wednesday and opened ⁠fire on a Cuban patrol.

Rubio ⁠told ​reporters this was not a U.S. ⁠operation and that people from ⁠U.S. ⁠government were not involved.

