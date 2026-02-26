Tensions Rise as Cuban Forces Clash with US-Based Armed Group at Sea

Cuban officials have accused US-based armed individuals of attempting to infiltrate the island via a Florida-registered speedboat, leading to a violent encounter at sea. According to the Cuban government, the dispute resulted in four deaths and injuries to six others, as tensions between the US and Cuba continue to escalate.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered a thorough investigation, emphasizing the need for independent verification of the Cuban account. Rubio stated that while the majority of reported details stem from Cuban sources, US agencies are working to clarify the incident's specifics, including the possibility of American citizens being involved.

The shootout highlights growing hostilities following recent US measures impacting Cuba, such as oil tariffs affecting its supply chain. The situation underscores the fragile state of US-Cuba relations, as diplomatic and law enforcement efforts seek to uncover the full story behind the high-seas confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)