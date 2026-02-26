FBI's Subpoena Controversy: Unveiling Patel's Allegations

The FBI's recent actions regarding the seizure of phone records from Kash Patel and Susie Wiles during the federal investigation into Donald Trump have sparked controversy. The records, obtained through subpoenas, were part of an inquiry into Trump's alleged document mishandling and election interference.

Patel has labeled the actions as an overreach by unelected officials, describing the FBI's move as 'outrageous' and indicative of attempts to evade oversight. He highlighted the concealment of records in files marked as 'Prohibited,' complicating later discovery efforts.

While some defend the investigation's necessity, others, including Patel, question its legality and transparency. As investigators continue to follow leads involving Trump's tenure and campaign activities, the legal implications and political impacts of the FBI's methods remain a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)