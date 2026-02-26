Tragic End: Vulnerable Refugee's Death Sparks Outrage

A refugee from Myanmar, Nurul Amin Shah Alam, nearly blind and unable to speak English, was found dead in Buffalo following his release from jail. Authorities say his body was discovered by Buffalo police officers on a downtown street.

Shah Alam, 56, had been missing since his release on February 19 when U.S. Border Patrol agents left him at a coffee shop, claimed to be a 'safe, secure location.' His death is now under investigation by homicide detectives.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan condemned U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their actions, calling it 'inhumane'. Shah Alam's family, part of the Arakan Rohingya community, argues that his detainment was a misunderstanding due to his inability to communicate with police officers.

