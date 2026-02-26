Internal Strife in Maoist Ranks: The Surrender That Led to Murder

A Maoist leader with significant rewards on his head has allegedly been murdered for planning to surrender to the police. Anwesh, a divisional committee member with a Rs 22 lakh bounty, was reportedly killed by notorious Naxal leader Sukru and others on January 29 for attempting to defect.

The decomposed body of Anwesh, alias Renu, was exhumed from the Pakari reserve forest by police following strict legal protocols, and under the supervision of an executive magistrate. Investigation reveals that the motive was Anwesh's plan to turn himself over to police authorities, which was opposed by Maoist leadership.

This murder, backed by Sukru along with DVCM Sila and ACM Jagesh, who was later neutralised, sheds light on the internal disputes within the Maoist groups regarding surrender policies. Officials highlight the growing friction within these factions over defectors willing to cooperate with law enforcement.