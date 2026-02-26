Left Menu

Internal Strife in Maoist Ranks: The Surrender That Led to Murder

A divisional committee member, Anwesh, was allegedly murdered by a notorious Maoist leader, Sukru, to prevent his surrender to Odisha Police. His body was found in the Pakari reserve forest. This incident indicates deep divisions within Maoist ranks over surrendering to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 08:57 IST
Internal Strife in Maoist Ranks: The Surrender That Led to Murder
Anwesh
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist leader with significant rewards on his head has allegedly been murdered for planning to surrender to the police. Anwesh, a divisional committee member with a Rs 22 lakh bounty, was reportedly killed by notorious Naxal leader Sukru and others on January 29 for attempting to defect.

The decomposed body of Anwesh, alias Renu, was exhumed from the Pakari reserve forest by police following strict legal protocols, and under the supervision of an executive magistrate. Investigation reveals that the motive was Anwesh's plan to turn himself over to police authorities, which was opposed by Maoist leadership.

This murder, backed by Sukru along with DVCM Sila and ACM Jagesh, who was later neutralised, sheds light on the internal disputes within the Maoist groups regarding surrender policies. Officials highlight the growing friction within these factions over defectors willing to cooperate with law enforcement.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

 India
2
SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

 India
3
Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

 United States
4
UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026