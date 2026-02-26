Hong Kong Court Sentences Activist's Father in Landmark Case

A noteworthy decision emerged from a Hong Kong court as Kwok Yin-sang, aged 69, received an eight-month prison sentence. The charge was linked to attempting to manage funds associated with his daughter, a 'wanted' pro-democracy activist.

The court's ruling on Thursday marks a significant moment in the application of the city's national security law. Kwok was convicted on February 11 for trying to interfere with his daughter's financial assets amidst political tensions in the region.

This case stands as the first under Hong Kong's national security framework to penalize someone for such indirect financial dealings, setting a precedent and raising concerns among pro-democracy advocates about the law's reach.