Tensions Flare as Health Minister Attacked Amidst Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Health Minister Veena George sustained injuries following an attack by members of the KSU, the student wing of Congress, during a protest at a railway station. The altercation took place as George was preparing to board a train, with activists allegedly using a 'weapon' and chanting aggressive slogans.

The protest, centered around claims of frequent medical negligence in state-run hospitals, saw five KSU activists arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The incident, as per the FIR, escalated to attempts to physically harm the minister, prompting charges including attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Railway Act.

Following the attack, George was admitted to two hospitals due to neck and hand discomfort. Meanwhile, related protests and violence erupted across the state, including an attack on a Youth League leader and the torching of a Congress booth, underscoring the heightened tensions and political unrest.

