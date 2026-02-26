Left Menu

US Allows Resale of Venezuelan Oil to Cuba Amid Energy Crisis

The US Treasury has authorized the resale of Venezuelan oil to Cuba's private sector to aid its fuel scarcity. Venezuela, once Cuba's main supplier, has halted exports due to US control over its oil. Despite new policies, Cuba struggles to afford imports, facing severe energy shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 08:47 IST
US Allows Resale of Venezuelan Oil to Cuba Amid Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department greenlit the resale of Venezuelan oil licenses to Cuba's private sector, aiming to address the island's severe fuel shortages. This decision follows the US takeover of Venezuela's oil exports, which disrupted its supply to Cuba, exacerbating the country's energy crisis.

Venezuela, Cuba's longstanding oil supplier, ceased shipments following increased US sanctions, including controlling sale proceeds. The US now mandates that transactions support Cuba's private sector while excluding military or government beneficiaries to ensure aid reaches the needy.

Despite the policy shift, Cuba's economic constraints hinder its ability to purchase fuel, intensifying its power generation and mobility issues. The Treasury highlighted that fuel import licenses don't need a U.S. entity, allowing greater flexibility for Cuban importers to manage energy needs.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

 India
2
SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

SupplyCo Scandal: Former Official Gets Rigorous Imprisonment

 India
3
Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

Reckless Pursuit: ICE Car Chase Sparks Multi-Vehicle Collision in Newark

 United States
4
UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

UC's $2 Billion Bond Sale Amidst Federal Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026