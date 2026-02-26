Left Menu

Legal Landmark: Jimmy Lai's Fraud Conviction Overturned in Hong Kong

A Hong Kong court has overturned media tycoon Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction and prison sentence, citing judicial errors. Despite this, Lai remains imprisoned for a separate national security charge. The legal decisions have drawn international scrutiny and calls for his release from rights groups and foreign governments.

In a surprising turn of events, a Hong Kong court on Thursday overturned the fraud conviction and prison sentence of pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai. This legal decision arrives on the heels of Lai being sentenced to two decades in prison for a separate national security violation.

Judges Jeremy Poon, Anthea Pang, and Derek Pang noted procedural errors in the original trial, leading them to quash the conviction and sentence. Despite the reversal, Lai remains incarcerated for charges of conspiracy and publishing seditious materials, actions that have attracted global criticism and demands for his release.

Lai's deteriorating health also casts a shadow over his prolonged imprisonment. The 78-year-old's family and international human rights organizations continue to advocate for his freedom, as concerns about his well-being intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

