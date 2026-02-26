Father Sentenced in Hong Kong National Security Law Case
Kwok Yin-sang, father of a wanted pro-democracy activist, received an eight-month prison sentence in Hong Kong under the national security law. He was convicted for trying to access financial assets linked to his daughter, Anna Kwok, a key figure in a U.S.-based pro-democracy group.
On February 11, Kwok was convicted of trying to terminate his daughter's insurance policy and withdraw funds. This makes him the first person in Hong Kong to be charged and convicted under this specific offense. Despite maintaining his innocence, Kwok did not provide testimony during his trial.
Anna Kwok is associated with the Hong Kong Democracy Council in Washington and is among 34 overseas activists targeted by Hong Kong authorities. The police have accused her of collaborating with foreign forces and have placed a bounty of HK$1 million ($128,000) for her arrest.
