Mud, Tradition, and Rain: The Centuries-Old Warabi Hadaka Matsuri Festival

The Warabi Hadaka Matsuri, a 200-year-old Japanese harvest festival, involves men wrestling in mud to pray for a good harvest and children's health. Despite urbanization, this tradition persists in Yotsukaido, outside Tokyo, where participants embrace the rain as a blessing during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:12 IST
More than 30 Japanese men clad in loincloths braved cold and rain to participate in the centuries-old Warabi Hadaka Matsuri, a harvest festival outside Tokyo.

Grouped under the rain's gaze, the participants formed human pyramids and engaged in muddy tussles, praying for bountiful crops and healthy children. Takeshi Seino, a regular attendee, attested to the festival's historic significance in the city of Yotsukaido.

Even as modernity encroaches, with farmlands dwindling, the tradition remains vital. 'It hasn't rained much this year, but it poured today,' said Kenji Nagata, 60, embracing the downpour as a 'blessed rain.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

