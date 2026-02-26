Final COVID-19 Inquiry Report Delivered to Governor-General

The Government has welcomed the delivery of the final report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 Lessons, marking the conclusion of one of the most significant reviews of pandemic decision-making in New Zealand’s history.

The report was formally presented to the Governor-General this morning and will be tabled in Parliament on 10 March 2026, when it will be made public.

Expanded Inquiry Reflects Public Demand

Minister Brooke van Velden acknowledged the Royal Commission’s work and the thousands of New Zealanders who contributed submissions during Phase Two of the inquiry.

“I want to thank the thousands of Kiwis who had a part in shaping this report by making their voices heard,” Ms van Velden said.

The ACT–National and New Zealand First–National coalition agreements both committed to expanding the scope of the inquiry, responding to public concern that the first phase was too limited.

“New Zealanders told us they weren’t satisfied with the narrow terms of the first phase – terms set by the same Government that made the decisions the Commission was investigating,” she said.

Phase Two broadened the focus to include:

The use and duration of lockdowns

Vaccine mandates and their societal impact

Effects on health services beyond COVID-19

Educational disruption

Economic and fiscal consequences

Weighing Health, Social and Economic Costs

The expanded inquiry examined whether decision-makers adequately considered the wider societal impacts of pandemic restrictions, including mental health pressures, school closures, small business disruption and public debt accumulation.

“The inquiry is not simply about learning what the previous Government did wrong, it is about working out what we need to do right,” Ms van Velden said.

“The social and financial costs of the pandemic response continue to be felt across the economy and society. We simply cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes again.”

During the pandemic, Auckland spent more than six months in lockdown, and New Zealand operated one of the world’s strictest border control and managed isolation systems. While the response was credited internationally for limiting early case numbers and deaths, it also resulted in prolonged social restrictions and significant fiscal expenditure.

Health Minister to Lead Government Response

Health Minister Simeon Brown will now oversee the Government’s response to the Commission’s recommendations once the report is publicly released.

“New Zealanders lived through some of the most significant pandemic restrictions in the world,” Mr Brown said.

“Kiwis remember not being able to visit loved ones in hospital, struggling to secure a managed isolation spot just to return home, and keeping their kids home from school for months on end.”

He said it was essential to fully understand the rationale behind key decisions to ensure any future public health emergency response properly balances health protection with economic resilience and social wellbeing.

“The uncertainty, the isolation, and the toll it took on families, small business owners, and communities were all a result of decisions made during that time,” Mr Brown said.

Next Steps

The Government and relevant agencies will now carefully review the Commission’s findings and recommendations before outlining a formal response after the report is tabled in Parliament.

The final report is expected to shape New Zealand’s pandemic preparedness framework, public health legislation settings, and future emergency management protocols for years to come.