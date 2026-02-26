UN Experts Urge India to Probe ‘Systemic’ Extrajudicial Killings

United Nations human rights experts have called on the Government of India to launch urgent, independent investigations into allegations of hundreds of extrajudicial killings, torture-related deaths and thousands of injuries linked to law enforcement operations.

In a strongly worded statement, the experts warned that the reported pattern of violence suggests systemic abuse rather than isolated incidents, raising serious concerns under international human rights law.

Allegations of Widespread Abuse

The experts said they had received credible information indicating a “pervasive pattern” of excessive and often lethal use of force by police, particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Among the allegations are:

So-called “encounters” and “half-encounters” resulting in fatal shootings

Widespread custodial torture and ill-treatment

Beatings, electric shocks and sexual violence

Psychological humiliation and denial of medical care

Abuse occurring in both official and unofficial detention sites

“These allegations paint a picture of law enforcement violence that is not sporadic, but systemic,” the experts said.

They added that, if substantiated, such acts would constitute grave violations of the right to life, the absolute prohibition of torture and the right to non-discrimination — all considered jus cogens norms under international law.

Disproportionate Impact on Marginalised Communities

The experts expressed concern that Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis appear to be disproportionately affected by the alleged abuses.

“Even the use of terms such as ‘encounters’ and ‘half-encounters’ masks a pervasive and dehumanising practice that risks normalising unlawful violence and eroding public trust in law enforcement,” they said.

Gaps in Legal Safeguards

The UN experts highlighted what they described as significant accountability gaps, noting:

India has not ratified the UN Convention against Torture

Torture is not explicitly criminalised in domestic law

Supreme Court directives on CCTV monitoring in police stations are reportedly ignored

Guidelines for investigating encounter killings are not consistently followed

Recent legislative reforms have expanded police powers while weakening safeguards

“States have a heightened duty of care to protect the right to life and integrity of all persons during arrest and in custody,” the experts said.

They called for prompt, impartial and transparent investigations into every alleged incident, exclusion of evidence obtained through torture, and access to effective remedies and rehabilitation for victims.

Calls for Policing Reform

The experts urged India to undertake comprehensive reforms to modernise policing practices in line with international human rights standards.

“There appears to be a systemic failure of policing to meet basic human rights standards,” they said.

“Modernising India’s police force must be an urgent priority — moving away from a culture of power and violence towards service-oriented, rights-respecting policing.”

Concerns Over Reprisals

The statement also condemned reported harassment and reprisals against victims, families, lawyers, medical professionals and civil society actors pursuing accountability.

“Silencing those who seek justice is incompatible with an open and democratic society,” the experts said.

The Special Rapporteurs confirmed they have formally written to the Government of India and expressed readiness to provide technical assistance. They said they will continue to monitor developments closely.