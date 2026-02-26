Three Brothers Entangled in Land Mortgage Fraud Scandal

In a shocking case of alleged fraud, three brothers have been indicted for reportedly mortgaging a plot of land they no longer owned to secure loans from two banks, police sources indicate. The accused trio, Ram Bahadur, Shiv Bahadur, and Shyam Bahadur, reportedly utilized fraudulent documents to pledge 0.104 hectares of land belonging to Jyoti Devi.

The plot reportedly changed hands on December 3, 2021, when it was sold to Devi, a deaf and mute resident of Bhurra village under Koirona police station. She acquired the land through a legitimate registered sale deed for Rs 1 lakh, according to a police statement. Despite the sale, the brothers are claimed to have mortgaged the land within months at State Bank of India's Koirona branch and later at Varanasi District Cooperative Bank.

The loans reportedly financed personal expenditures. Alerted to the situation, Devi's father-in-law, Ram Raj Tiwari, filed a complaint in the court of Judicial Magistrate Arijit Singh. Following a recent hearing, the court ordered the registration of a case against the brothers, prompting investigations into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)