Three Brothers Entangled in Land Mortgage Fraud Scandal

Three brothers, Ram, Shiv, and Shyam Bahadur, are accused of fraudulently mortgaging previously sold land to secure bank loans. The land, originally owned by Jyoti Devi, was used to obtain loans from two banks. The court has directed registration of a case and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:52 IST
Three Brothers Entangled in Land Mortgage Fraud Scandal
In a shocking case of alleged fraud, three brothers have been indicted for reportedly mortgaging a plot of land they no longer owned to secure loans from two banks, police sources indicate. The accused trio, Ram Bahadur, Shiv Bahadur, and Shyam Bahadur, reportedly utilized fraudulent documents to pledge 0.104 hectares of land belonging to Jyoti Devi.

The plot reportedly changed hands on December 3, 2021, when it was sold to Devi, a deaf and mute resident of Bhurra village under Koirona police station. She acquired the land through a legitimate registered sale deed for Rs 1 lakh, according to a police statement. Despite the sale, the brothers are claimed to have mortgaged the land within months at State Bank of India's Koirona branch and later at Varanasi District Cooperative Bank.

The loans reportedly financed personal expenditures. Alerted to the situation, Devi's father-in-law, Ram Raj Tiwari, filed a complaint in the court of Judicial Magistrate Arijit Singh. Following a recent hearing, the court ordered the registration of a case against the brothers, prompting investigations into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

