Fake Enforcement Directorate Raid Foiled in Southeast Delhi
Two individuals, including a domestic worker, were arrested in southeast Delhi for conducting a fake Enforcement Directorate raid. They planned to deceive their employer but were tracked and apprehended by police. Items recovered include luxury watches, jewelry, and fake identification.
In an unusual twist of deception, a domestic worker and her accomplice have been arrested in southeast Delhi for allegedly staging a fake Enforcement Directorate raid at her employer's home, according to the police.
The arrests were made following a complaint received by authorities, who subsequently launched an investigation. Through the use of technical surveillance, they were able to trace and apprehend the suspects involved in the fraudulent scheme.
As the investigation unfolded, police seized luxury watches, jewelry, a Deputy Commandant uniform, and a counterfeit ID from the duo. Officials have indicated that more information is forthcoming as this peculiar case unravels.
