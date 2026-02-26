Helmet Standoff: Paras Dogra's Unyielding Stance

In a dramatic turn of events at the Ranji Trophy final, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra was involved in a physical confrontation with a Karnataka fielder. The incident occurred on the match's second day after an exchange of words with KV Aneesh.

The incident escalated when Dogra charged at Aneesh, making contact with the player's helmet. The situation was quickly diffused by Karnataka's captain Mayank Agarwal and the umpires, preventing further escalation of tensions on the field.

While discussing the incident, Dogra expressed that he rarely gets angry, attributing his response to a fleeting moment of frustration. Despite the altercation, Dogra significantly contributed to his team's innings by scoring 70 runs, as Jammu and Kashmir eye their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a first innings total of 584.