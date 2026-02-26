Left Menu

Helmet Standoff: Paras Dogra's Unyielding Stance

During the Ranji Trophy final, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra engaged in a heated exchange with a Karnataka player, resulting in a headbutting incident. Despite the confrontation, Dogra maintained his resolve, contributing significantly to his team's score as they pursue their first title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:34 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Ranji Trophy final, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra was involved in a physical confrontation with a Karnataka fielder. The incident occurred on the match's second day after an exchange of words with KV Aneesh.

The incident escalated when Dogra charged at Aneesh, making contact with the player's helmet. The situation was quickly diffused by Karnataka's captain Mayank Agarwal and the umpires, preventing further escalation of tensions on the field.

While discussing the incident, Dogra expressed that he rarely gets angry, attributing his response to a fleeting moment of frustration. Despite the altercation, Dogra significantly contributed to his team's innings by scoring 70 runs, as Jammu and Kashmir eye their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a first innings total of 584.

