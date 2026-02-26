Kumble Urges India to Stay Sharp Against Zimbabwe's Rising Threat

In a crucial Super 8s fixture at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, former India cricket captain Anil Kumble has advised the Indian team not to underestimate the challenge posed by Zimbabwe. Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble stressed the importance of India sticking to their natural, aggressive style of play.

India, having suffered a significant 76-run defeat to South Africa, finds themselves in a must-win situation against Zimbabwe and West Indies. The team also faces the additional challenge of improving their poor Net Run Rate of -3.800, complicating their path to the next stage.

Kumble highlighted the recent achievements of Zimbabwe, including notable wins over Australia and a successful run chase against Sri Lanka, which reflect their growing confidence. He pointed to the impact of fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans as critical to Zimbabwe's recent successes, offering a stern warning to the Indian side.

According to Kumble, "Zimbabwe have shown strong performances and cannot be taken lightly. They have beaten top teams convincingly. India must focus and be at the top of their game, as success hinges on individual performances." His comments serve as both a warning and a rally cry for the Indian team to bring their best effort to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)