Modi Honors Holocaust Victims at Yad Vashem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the victims of the Holocaust during his visit to the Yad Vashem memorial in Israel on Thursday. He was joined by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

On this solemn occasion, Modi laid a wreath and visited the Book of Names Hall, a powerful tribute to millions who perished during the Holocaust. "This visit renews our commitment to uphold peace and human dignity," said India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

This marks Modi's second visit to Yad Vashem and Israel, underscoring the deepening India-Israel ties that became a strategic partnership in 2017. Established in 1953, the Yad Vashem memorial remains a poignant reminder of past atrocities and a call to prevent future injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)