Modi Honors Holocaust Victims at Yad Vashem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel's Yad Vashem memorial to pay tribute to Holocaust victims. Accompanied by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi laid a wreath and visited the Book of Names Hall. The visit highlights India's commitment to peace and the strength of India-Israel relations.
- Country:
- Israel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the victims of the Holocaust during his visit to the Yad Vashem memorial in Israel on Thursday. He was joined by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
On this solemn occasion, Modi laid a wreath and visited the Book of Names Hall, a powerful tribute to millions who perished during the Holocaust. "This visit renews our commitment to uphold peace and human dignity," said India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
This marks Modi's second visit to Yad Vashem and Israel, underscoring the deepening India-Israel ties that became a strategic partnership in 2017. Established in 1953, the Yad Vashem memorial remains a poignant reminder of past atrocities and a call to prevent future injustices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Parliament confers 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' upon PM Narendra Modi.
Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Netanyahu Elevate India-Israel Relations
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Israel for two-day visit.
Behind the Curtains: Epstein's Alleged Role in India-Israel Relations
At the invitation of my dear friend Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be on visit to Israel from Feb 25 to Feb 26: Modi in his departure statement.