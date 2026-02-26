Somber Exchange: Silent Testimonies of Conflict

In a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict, Russia has returned the bodies of 1,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine. This exchange came in return for the bodies of 35 Russian soldiers, as stated by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky on Thursday.

The war, which hit its four-year mark this week, continues to see both nations engage in periodic exchanges of their war dead.

This recent exchange highlights the ongoing toll the conflict has on both sides, marking another chapter in a long-standing and tragic confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)