Left Menu

Somber Exchange: Silent Testimonies of Conflict

In a significant act amidst ongoing conflict, Russia has returned the bodies of 1,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine in return for 35 Russian soldiers. This exchange, revealed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, underscores the somber reality of a war that has spanned over four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:34 IST
Somber Exchange: Silent Testimonies of Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict, Russia has returned the bodies of 1,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine. This exchange came in return for the bodies of 35 Russian soldiers, as stated by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky on Thursday.

The war, which hit its four-year mark this week, continues to see both nations engage in periodic exchanges of their war dead.

This recent exchange highlights the ongoing toll the conflict has on both sides, marking another chapter in a long-standing and tragic confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New DGCA Norms Make Airline Ticket Refunds Easier

New DGCA Norms Make Airline Ticket Refunds Easier

 India
2
Vance's Strategic Wisconsin Visit: GOP’s Midterm Master Plan

Vance's Strategic Wisconsin Visit: GOP’s Midterm Master Plan

 Global
3
Urgent Call to Boost Nature-Based Solutions Funding at World Summit

Urgent Call to Boost Nature-Based Solutions Funding at World Summit

 India
4
Renewed Partnerships: Modi and Carney's Diplomatic Engagement

Renewed Partnerships: Modi and Carney's Diplomatic Engagement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026