Bomb Threats Spark Chaos in West Bengal's Postal Services

In an alarming development, several post offices and the Passport Seva Kendra in Kolkata came under bomb threat on Thursday, triggering evacuation protocols and intensive search operations by law enforcement, according to officials.

The threats, received via email, led police and bomb disposal squads to sweep the premises, using sniffer dogs to ensure safety. In one instance, the Mahatma Gandhi Road post office in Howrah was claimed to have a bomb, prompting Howrah Police to cordon off the area and evacuate all personnel.

Similar threats were reported in Asansol and Katwa, causing the suspension of postal services as panic spread among staff and visitors. Although no explosives have been found, high alert status has been issued across government offices as police investigate the email origins, aiming to connect them to a recent hoax bomb scare.

(With inputs from agencies.)