The 'Shirtless' Protest Standoff: Accused Presented in Court
Three individuals involved in the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit were presented before a Delhi court following a tense standoff with Shimla police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta handled the proceedings under heavy security. Additional suspects are also being processed, and arguments are expected soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:52 IST
In a high-security operation, three suspects tied to the controversial 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit were brought to Delhi and presented in court on Thursday.
Following a tense 24-hour standoff with the Shimla police, the accused were placed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta amidst heightened security measures.
Additional defendants, Ajay Kumar and Raja Gujar, completed their remand period and were also present while arguments regarding further police remand for Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz are anticipated to start soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
