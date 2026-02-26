Left Menu

The 'Shirtless' Protest Standoff: Accused Presented in Court

Three individuals involved in the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit were presented before a Delhi court following a tense standoff with Shimla police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta handled the proceedings under heavy security. Additional suspects are also being processed, and arguments are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:52 IST
The 'Shirtless' Protest Standoff: Accused Presented in Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-security operation, three suspects tied to the controversial 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit were brought to Delhi and presented in court on Thursday.

Following a tense 24-hour standoff with the Shimla police, the accused were placed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta amidst heightened security measures.

Additional defendants, Ajay Kumar and Raja Gujar, completed their remand period and were also present while arguments regarding further police remand for Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz are anticipated to start soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Cyber Defense: Kyndryl Launches Unified Command Hub in India

Revolutionizing Cyber Defense: Kyndryl Launches Unified Command Hub in India

 United States
2
ArcelorMittal Advances with New Indian Tech Hub

ArcelorMittal Advances with New Indian Tech Hub

 India
3
Greg Abel's Inaugural Berkshire Letter: A New Chapter in Corporate Leadership

Greg Abel's Inaugural Berkshire Letter: A New Chapter in Corporate Leadershi...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Reviews Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Supreme Court Reviews Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026