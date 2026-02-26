Tripura's Groundbreaking AI Initiative Set to Transform Public Services

In an unprecedented move, Tripura is set to introduce the country's first artificial intelligence (AI) policy, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Thursday. Speaking at the State Innovation Mission's launch at Badharghat International Fair Ground, Saha outlined plans to utilize AI for public service enhancements.

With support from the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, Tripura aims to become a leading regional hub for innovation. The state's strategic location and third-strongest internet gateway have attracted major technology providers interested in sharing AI tools. These efforts align with national priorities like Digital India.

The initiative includes establishing an AI Centre of Excellence and an IT & Data Economic Zone, enhancing the IT sector. Additionally, T-NEST's extension into all eight districts will nurture entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed confidence in Tripura's potential as a technology leader.

