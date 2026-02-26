Left Menu

Tripura's Groundbreaking AI Initiative Set to Transform Public Services

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the state's plan to introduce an AI policy, marking it as the country's first initiative. Supported by AIM and NITI Aayog, the policy promises to enhance public services and position Tripura as an innovation hub. An AI Centre of Excellence is also planned.

In an unprecedented move, Tripura is set to introduce the country's first artificial intelligence (AI) policy, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Thursday. Speaking at the State Innovation Mission's launch at Badharghat International Fair Ground, Saha outlined plans to utilize AI for public service enhancements.

With support from the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, Tripura aims to become a leading regional hub for innovation. The state's strategic location and third-strongest internet gateway have attracted major technology providers interested in sharing AI tools. These efforts align with national priorities like Digital India.

The initiative includes establishing an AI Centre of Excellence and an IT & Data Economic Zone, enhancing the IT sector. Additionally, T-NEST's extension into all eight districts will nurture entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed confidence in Tripura's potential as a technology leader.

