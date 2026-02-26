Left Menu

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Controversy: Legal Boomerang and Spiritual Debate

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and disciple face charges under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual abuse. The spiritual leader countersues accuser Ashutosh Brahmachari for filing false claims. Debates focus on allegations connected to the Magh Mela, with denials of any criminal activity and claims of fabricated stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:21 IST
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, embroiled in a legal battle, has countered allegations of sexual abuse by filing a case against accuser Ashutosh Brahmachari under the POCSO Act, citing provisions against false accusations. He's simultaneously seeking bail from the Allahabad High Court, which will hear his plea on Friday.

The charges against Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari stem from allegations by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and other victims, including a minor, citing incidents at a gurukul and religious gatherings. Jhunsi police have registered an FIR based on these claims, with medical examinations conducted on the alleged victims.

The spiritual leader denies the accusations, asserting that his movements during the Magh Mela were documented by CCTV and media. Emphasizing no prior contact with the complainants, he accuses Ashutosh Pandey of fabricating stories, alleging that the victims had been under Pandey's care. Avimukteshwaranand also refutes claims of luxurious facilities at his math.

(With inputs from agencies.)

