TDB Backs CarbonCraft’s Ultra-Low Carbon Building Tiles

In a major push toward sustainable construction and circular economy practices, the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science & Technology, has signed an agreement with Carbon Craft Design Pvt. Ltd. to support the commercialization of eco-friendly, ultra-low carbon footprint wall claddings.

The project, titled “Commercialization of the Eco-friendly Ultra Low Carbon Footprint Wall Claddings,” will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for geopolymer-based tiles developed using indigenous technology.

Turning Waste into High-Value Building Materials

CarbonCraft is a design and material innovation startup focused on producing circular economy-based building materials by utilizing construction and demolition (C&D) waste and industrial byproducts.

Its proprietary technology enables permanent sequestration of industrial waste into value-added products such as tiles, aggregates, and bricks — transforming carbon-intensive residues into durable architectural materials.

The geopolymer wall claddings supported under the project are:

Manufactured using recycled quartz waste and multi-grade quartz sand

Produced through specialized processing and blending techniques

Free from energy-intensive kiln firing processes

Designed for high performance and long lifecycle use

By eliminating conventional kiln firing — a major source of emissions in ceramic tile production — the technology significantly lowers embodied carbon in building materials.

Advancing India’s Net-Zero and Green Building Goals

India’s construction sector accounts for a significant share of material-related carbon emissions. Sustainable material innovation is seen as critical to meeting national climate commitments and long-term net-zero ambitions.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said the Board’s support reflects a strategic focus on green manufacturing.

“The transition to sustainable construction materials is critical for achieving India’s climate goals and net-zero ambitions. By supporting innovative startups like Carbon Craft, TDB is enabling the commercialization of indigenous technologies that reduce carbon footprint, promote waste valorisation, and strengthen India’s green manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

Import Substitution and Indigenous Innovation

The proposed facility is expected to:

Scale up domestic production of specialized architectural cladding materials

Reduce reliance on imported high-end cladding products

Promote industrial waste reuse

Strengthen India’s circular economy ecosystem

By leveraging geopolymer chemistry and waste-derived raw materials, the project supports both environmental sustainability and cost efficiency.

Scaling Circular Economy Solutions

The founders of Carbon Craft Design Pvt. Ltd. said TDB’s financial assistance will accelerate manufacturing scale-up and expand market access for sustainable building solutions.

The company reiterated its commitment to low-carbon construction technologies aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat and circular economy principles.

As global demand rises for green-certified buildings and climate-resilient infrastructure, the commercialization of ultra-low carbon cladding materials positions India to emerge as a hub for sustainable architectural innovation.

The initiative reinforces TDB’s mandate to support commercialization of indigenous technologies while advancing environmentally responsible industrial growth.