TDB Backs IIT-Delhi Spin-Off’s AI Diagnostic Platform 'Ayukriyam Innovations'

In a major boost to indigenous medical technology innovation, the Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), has signed an agreement with Ayukriyam Innovations Pvt. Ltd. to support the commercialization of “Autoscope” — a fully automated whole slide imaging and AI-driven diagnostic system.

The move aligns with the Government of India’s push for deep-tech innovation and technological self-reliance in healthcare under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

From Lab to Market: IIT-Delhi Deep-Tech Spin-Off

Ayukriyam Innovations is a deep-tech spin-off from the Molecular Imaging & Diagnostics Lab in the Department of Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology at IIT Delhi. The company focuses on advanced microscopy systems integrated with artificial intelligence to enable rapid, accurate and deployable diagnosis of infectious diseases — particularly in resource-constrained settings.

The Autoscope platform represents a next-generation digital pathology system combining automated slide scanning with AI-powered image analytics.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Pathology Infrastructure

India continues to face shortages of trained pathologists and uneven access to high-end diagnostic infrastructure, especially outside major urban centres. The Autoscope system aims to bridge these gaps through:

Fully automated whole slide imaging

AI-driven diagnostic decision support

High-throughput and standardized workflows

Scalable deployment across laboratories

Reduced reliance on imported imaging systems

By leveraging indigenous R&D, the platform seeks to deliver consistent diagnostic quality while lowering costs and improving turnaround time.

TDB Funding to Accelerate Commercial Deployment

The financial assistance sanctioned by TDB will support:

Establishment of a dedicated manufacturing facility

Production of multiple commercial-grade batches

Comprehensive field performance evaluations

Market readiness and regulatory compliance

The project is expected to accelerate the transition from prototype to full-scale commercialization, strengthening India’s domestic med-tech manufacturing capabilities.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said the initiative reflects a strategic push toward advanced healthcare infrastructure.

“Indigenous development of advanced diagnostic platforms integrating imaging and artificial intelligence is vital for strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem. Through this support, TDB aims to accelerate the translation of laboratory innovation into market-ready solutions, reduce import dependence, and promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the medical technology sector,” he said.

Boosting Affordable, AI-Enabled Healthcare

The promoters of Ayukriyam Innovations noted that TDB’s support would significantly accelerate manufacturing readiness and nationwide field deployment of the Autoscope platform.

The system is particularly relevant as India strengthens disease surveillance systems and expands digital health infrastructure. AI-enabled pathology tools have the potential to:

Improve diagnostic accuracy

Reduce human error

Enable remote consultations and telepathology

Support early detection of infectious diseases

Lower overall healthcare costs

Reinforcing India’s Deep-Tech Ecosystem

The project underscores TDB’s mandate to finance commercialization of indigenous technologies emerging from academic research and institutional collaboration. It also reflects a broader government strategy to nurture high-impact innovations in critical sectors such as healthcare, biotechnology and medical devices.

As India moves toward becoming a global hub for affordable medical technology solutions, initiatives like Autoscope highlight the growing synergy between academic research, start-up innovation, and government-backed commercialization support.