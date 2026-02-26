Railways Unveils RailTech Policy, AI-Driven e-RCT System

In a major step toward technology-driven governance, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced the RailTech Policy and the complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) as Reform Numbers Three and Four under Indian Railways’ flagship “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” initiative.

The twin reforms aim to accelerate innovation adoption across railway operations while transforming access to justice for passengers through AI-enabled digital systems.

RailTech Policy: Opening Railways to Startups and Innovators

The newly announced RailTech Policy is designed to systematically integrate advanced technologies into railway operations by simplifying engagement with startups, researchers, and innovators.

At the heart of the reform is a dedicated RailTech Portal — a fully digital, end-to-end platform enabling innovators to submit proposals through a streamlined, single-stage process.

The policy:

Simplifies the selection process for innovators

Introduces a user-friendly digital interface

Increases scale-up grants more than threefold

Doubles maximum funding for prototype development and trials

Ensures successful innovations are implemented at scale

Shri Vaishnaw said the policy shifts away from rigid vendor selection models based strictly on predefined specifications and instead promotes trial-based technology induction.

He added that the framework draws lessons from successful models such as iDEX (defence), MeitY’s startup initiatives, and telecom sector innovation policies.

Key Innovation Areas Identified

The RailTech Policy identifies multiple priority areas for innovation, including:

AI-based Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS)

AI-driven fire detection in coaches

Drone-based broken rail detection

Rail stress monitoring systems

Sensor-based load calculation devices for parcel vans

Solar panels on coaches

AI-enabled coach cleaning monitoring

Obstruction detection in foggy conditions

AI-based pension and dispute resolution systems

Explaining the funding model, the Minister said Railways will support up to 50 percent of development costs for viable technological solutions. Upon successful trials, large-scale procurement orders would follow to enable commercialization.

He cited examples such as AI-powered CCTV systems for proactive crime detection, predictive track monitoring using radar and ultrasonic technologies, overhead wire parameter analysis to prevent failures, and drone-based rail fracture detection.

Administrative reforms such as faster AI-enabled pension processing for retired railway employees are also included under the innovation framework.

E-RCT: Digitising Railway Claims Tribunal

Reform Number Four focuses on complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), enabling AI-driven, end-to-end computerisation of claim filing and adjudication.

The Railway Claims Tribunal currently operates through 23 benches across 21 cities, including a Principal Bench in Delhi, adjudicating compensation claims related to railway accidents, untoward incidents, loss of goods, and fare refunds.

Shri Vaishnaw said claim filing often poses jurisdictional challenges for passengers, particularly when incidents occur while travelling across states.

The new e-RCT system will allow:

Electronic filing of claims from anywhere in the country

Fully digitised case lifecycle management

AI-enabled case processing and tracking

Hybrid hearings (physical and virtual mode)

Online pronouncement of daily orders and judgments

Within 12 months, all 23 RCT benches are expected to be fully digitised.

Integrated Digital Platform for Paperless Courts

The e-RCT platform integrates three core modules:

E-Filing

24×7 online claim filing

Uploading of petitions and supporting documents

SMS and email acknowledgements

Online scrutiny and re-filing

Case Information System (CIS)

Centralised database

Auto-allocation and registration

Real-time tracking from filing to disposal

Hearing scheduling and monitoring

Document Management System (DMS)

Digital storage of orders and pleadings

Digitally signed records

Secure retrieval and disaster recovery

The system also enables digital evidence recording, automated alerts, electronic communication, and compliance tracking.

Citizen-Centric Justice Delivery

The reform is expected to deliver:

Faster case registration and disposal

Reduced adjournments through virtual participation

Real-time case status updates

Online access to orders without procedural delays

Cost savings on travel, printing and courier expenses

Centralised data for monitoring pendency and trends

Shri Vaishnaw indicated that if successful, similar digital frameworks could be extended to other tribunals such as the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Building on Earlier Reforms

Earlier under the “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” initiative, the Minister had announced continuous end-to-end cleaning of general coaches and expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to over 500 hubs.

With the RailTech Policy and AI-enabled e-RCT system, Indian Railways is positioning itself as a technology-led public institution — combining operational innovation with citizen-centric digital justice delivery.