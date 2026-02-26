CERT-In, SIA-India Unveil Space Cyber Security Framework

In a major step toward safeguarding India’s rapidly expanding space ecosystem, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with SIA-India, has released comprehensive Space Cyber Security Guidelines.

The framework was unveiled at the DefSat Conference & Expo 2026 held in New Delhi from February 24–26, underscoring the strategic importance of securing satellite communication and space-based infrastructure.

Securing a Strategic National Asset

Space cyber security has emerged as a critical priority for India as satellite communication systems underpin connectivity in remote and strategic regions, national security operations, disaster response, navigation services, broadcasting networks and key economic activities.

With India’s space architecture expanding rapidly, including increased private sector participation, experts say cyber resilience must become integral to mission assurance.

The newly released guidelines aim to strengthen preparedness across the space value chain, including:

Government agencies

Satellite service providers

Ground station operators

Equipment manufacturers

Private space enterprises

Space-related supply chain stakeholders

Advisory Yet Comprehensive Framework

The guidelines are advisory in nature but provide a structured framework outlining:

Core cyber security principles

Recommended technical and organisational controls

Defined roles and responsibilities

Risk management protocols

Sector-wide resilience measures

The framework adopts a “defence in depth, breadth and height” approach to secure satellite networks, ground infrastructure, and space supply chains against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Unified and Forward-Looking Strategy

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, said the framework reflects India’s commitment to strengthening cyber resilience across strategic sectors.

“Recognizing the strategic importance of space systems, including satellite communication networks, to India’s technological sovereignty and future growth, these comprehensive guidelines establish a unified and forward-looking framework,” he said.

He emphasised that the document addresses the evolving threat landscape targeting satellite networks and associated infrastructure.

Industry-Government Collaboration

Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India, highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in building cyber resilience.

“This joint guideline document reflects a holistic and collaborative approach, integrating industry perspectives with CERT-In’s cyber security expertise,” he said.

Mr. Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India, noted that cyber security must no longer be treated as a secondary technical concern.

“India’s expanding space ecosystem now requires cybersecurity to evolve from a technical afterthought into a core pillar of mission assurance,” he said.

He pointed out that over 1.5 million cyberattack attempts were recorded during Operation Sindoor, while attacks on government networks surged nearly sevenfold — underscoring the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in the current threat environment.

Adaptive and Future-Ready Model

Importantly, the framework is designed as an adaptive model, to be periodically refined through structured industry consultations to address emerging threats and technological shifts.

The guidelines also encourage adoption of secure-by-design architectures and alignment of innovation with national security priorities.

With India positioning itself as a major spacefaring nation and commercial launch hub, the new Space Cyber Security Framework marks a significant institutional step toward protecting mission-critical assets and ensuring long-term resilience of the country’s space infrastructure.