Cabinet Thanks Putin for Return of 17 South African Men

Cabinet has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in expressing gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for facilitating the return of 17 South African men who had been recruited to fight on Russian frontlines in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The men, aged between 20 and 39, had reportedly signed contracts with military contractors before sending distress calls seeking assistance to return home.

Safe Return Secured

Briefing the media in Pretoria following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that all 17 men have been released from their contracts.

“Fifteen of the men are back in South Africa, while two remain in Russia, with one in a hospital and the other one is being processed before finalising his travel arrangements,” Ntshavheni said.

President Putin pledged support for their return during a telephone conversation with President Ramaphosa on 10 February 2026.

The Presidency confirmed that the South African Embassy in Moscow will continue to monitor the individual who remains hospitalised until he has fully recovered and is fit to travel.

Investigations Underway

Ntshavheni said investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the recruitment of the young men into mercenary activities, as well as potential violations of South African law.

South African legislation prohibits citizens from participating in foreign armed conflicts without proper authorisation.

Ekapa Mine Rescue Efforts

In a separate development, Cabinet commended mining companies and the Minerals Council South Africa for supporting rescue efforts at Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

A mud rush accident on 17 February 2026 left five employees trapped underground.

Ntshavheni said mining operations at the site have been suspended while rescue operations continue.

“Once the rescue operation is completed, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources will conduct a formal investigation, in line with the Mine Health and Safety Act to determine the cause of the incident,” she said.

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and Sol Plaatje Executive Mayor Martha Bartlett visited the mine following the accident.

A team from the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, led by the Chief Inspector of Mines, remains on site to oversee and support rescue operations.

Government said affected families are receiving ongoing communication and support.

“Government’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the affected employees as rescue efforts continue,” Ntshavheni said.