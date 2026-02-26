Left Menu

Tribunal Awards Rs 84-Lakh to Family of Fallen UP Constable

A tribunal granted Rs 84-lakh compensation to the family of a UP police constable killed in a 2021 road accident. The judgment cited rash driving by the accused, leading to a head-on collision. The insurer is instructed to pay the amount within 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:28 IST
Tribunal Awards Rs 84-Lakh to Family of Fallen UP Constable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tribunal in Meerut has granted nearly Rs 84-lakh in compensation to the family of a slain Uttar Pradesh police constable, Rohit Kumar, who died in a road accident in 2021. The ruling comes after the tribunal validated claims of rash and negligent driving by the accused motorcyclist.

The incident occurred on Shamli road near Phugana Gate village in Meerut, where the motorcyclist was reportedly driving in the wrong direction, culminating in a fatal head-on collision with Kumar's vehicle. The tribunal underscored the inherent danger and lack of justification in driving on the wrong side.

With Kumar's status as a permanent police employee considered, the tribunal adjusted compensation accordingly, ultimately resulting in an award of Rs 83.89 lakh. The vehicle's insurer has been mandated to remit the compensation within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Murders

Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Mu...

 Global
2
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

 India
3
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Comparisons

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Com...

 India
4
Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026