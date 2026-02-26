Tribunal Awards Rs 84-Lakh to Family of Fallen UP Constable

A tribunal in Meerut has granted nearly Rs 84-lakh in compensation to the family of a slain Uttar Pradesh police constable, Rohit Kumar, who died in a road accident in 2021. The ruling comes after the tribunal validated claims of rash and negligent driving by the accused motorcyclist.

The incident occurred on Shamli road near Phugana Gate village in Meerut, where the motorcyclist was reportedly driving in the wrong direction, culminating in a fatal head-on collision with Kumar's vehicle. The tribunal underscored the inherent danger and lack of justification in driving on the wrong side.

With Kumar's status as a permanent police employee considered, the tribunal adjusted compensation accordingly, ultimately resulting in an award of Rs 83.89 lakh. The vehicle's insurer has been mandated to remit the compensation within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)