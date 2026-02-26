Left Menu

Courtroom Showdown: A Billionaire's Battle Over Vanpic Project Assets

The Supreme Court has mandated industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad to deposit significant security as part of a legal dispute over a failed venture in Andhra Pradesh. The case involves a UAE judgment favoring Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority. Prasad's strategic asset maneuvers come under scrutiny amid potential enforcement actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:59 IST
The Supreme Court of India has ordered Hyderabad industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad to deposit Rs 125 crore in cash security and provide the original title deeds for a 37-acre land parcel in Telangana. This requirement stems from ongoing litigation related to a failed 2008 joint venture to develop infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

The case, initiated by the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), involves enforcing a UAE civil judgment against Prasad and his company, Matrix Pharmacorp Private Limited. The court has given Prasad time to present an alternative security proposal after initially mandating a Rs 600 crore security deposit.

Despite legal victories in the UAE, RAKIA claims it has yet to recover funds from Prasad, alleging asset shielding through a network of companies. The Supreme Court is evaluating the legitimacy of the UAE judgment under Indian law as the case unfolds with further developments expected.

