Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

The Supreme Court will hear a PIL urging the installation of display boards in public institutions to inform citizens of the legal consequences of lodging false complaints. Filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, the plea highlights a rise in false cases related to rape and the SC-ST Act, hindering justice.

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to address a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks to have display boards installed at public institutions to inform citizens about the legal repercussions of filing false complaints. The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, cites a surge in wrongful accusations under various laws as a pressing concern.

Decorant advocate, Ashwini Upadhyay, raised alarms over the escalating incidence of false cases in the country, specifically targeting severe legal areas such as rape, molestation, and violations under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He urges the consideration of display boards outlining penalties for false complaints to deter individuals from such actions.

Highlighting systemic failings, Upadhyay referenced empirical data and recommendations from the Law Commission to stress the importance of awareness and preventive measures. The petition underscores the critical role of information dissemination in mitigating wrongful legal actions and ensuring equal application of justice.

