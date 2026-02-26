Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to address a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks to have display boards installed at public institutions to inform citizens about the legal repercussions of filing false complaints. The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, cites a surge in wrongful accusations under various laws as a pressing concern.

Decorant advocate, Ashwini Upadhyay, raised alarms over the escalating incidence of false cases in the country, specifically targeting severe legal areas such as rape, molestation, and violations under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He urges the consideration of display boards outlining penalties for false complaints to deter individuals from such actions.

Highlighting systemic failings, Upadhyay referenced empirical data and recommendations from the Law Commission to stress the importance of awareness and preventive measures. The petition underscores the critical role of information dissemination in mitigating wrongful legal actions and ensuring equal application of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)