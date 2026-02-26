Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Murders

In a significant development, Italian police detained Guillaume Harushimana, a 50-year-old Burundian, in connection with the murder of three Italian nuns in Bujumbura, Burundi's commercial hub, over a decade ago. The arrest connects him to General Adolphe Nshimirimana, a prominent figure in Burundi's secret police.

Prosecutors allege Harushimana played a crucial role in the orchestrated attacks on the nuns, namely Olga Rachietti, Lucia Pulici, and Bernadetta Boggian, on September 7-8, 2014. The nuns' deaths are believed to have stemmed from their refusal to aid Burundian militias, funding disputes, or a sacrificial ritual.

The case was reopened in 2024 following insights from Giusy Baioni's book, which prompted Italian authorities to pursue unexamined testimonies. Harushimana previously denied involvement, citing travel evidence to support his absence from Burundi at the time of the crimes.

