CJI Justice Surya Kant's Visit to Andhra Pradesh: A Day of Development and Coordination

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on March 1, participating in development programs across NTR and Guntur districts. His visit, anticipated at Gannavaram airport, aims to enhance regional development.

Accompanying Justice Kant will be seven other judges. Ensuring a seamless experience, Krishna District Collector, DK Balaji, meticulously reviewed arrangements, directing officials for an efficient welcome and farewell protocol.

Emphasizing security and coordination, Collector Balaji instructed officials to maintain tight police surveillance to prevent disruptions. He also highlighted the need for an uninterrupted power supply at the airport and fire safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)