Tragic Night in Patna: Loan Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting
A firing incident in Patna resulted in the death of Sonu Kumar Soni and injuries to Aakash and Ankit Kumar, following a dispute over loaned money. The altercation, involving accused Bikka alias Vikash Kumar, occurred at Musallahpur Haat, leading to an FIR based on Aakash's statement.
- Country:
- India
A man was shot dead, and two others sustained injuries during a firing incident in the city of Patna, as reported by police on Thursday. The tragic event unfolded at Musallahpur Haat in the Sultanganj police station area on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar Soni, and the injured are Aakash Kumar, Sonu's brother, and Ankit Kumar. Both are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. City SP (East) Parichay Kumar shared with reporters that a man named Bikka, also known as Vikash Kumar, fired at several individuals following a monetary dispute.
Sultanganj SHO Kamlesh Kumar stated that the incident was sparked by a scuffle over loaned money between Vikash and the brothers Sonu and Akash, with Vikash reportedly being slapped. He later returned with accomplices, leading to the fatal shooting. An FIR was lodged following Aakash's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)