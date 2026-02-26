Tragic Night in Patna: Loan Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting

A man was shot dead, and two others sustained injuries during a firing incident in the city of Patna, as reported by police on Thursday. The tragic event unfolded at Musallahpur Haat in the Sultanganj police station area on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar Soni, and the injured are Aakash Kumar, Sonu's brother, and Ankit Kumar. Both are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. City SP (East) Parichay Kumar shared with reporters that a man named Bikka, also known as Vikash Kumar, fired at several individuals following a monetary dispute.

Sultanganj SHO Kamlesh Kumar stated that the incident was sparked by a scuffle over loaned money between Vikash and the brothers Sonu and Akash, with Vikash reportedly being slapped. He later returned with accomplices, leading to the fatal shooting. An FIR was lodged following Aakash's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)