Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

During the early days of Ramazan, Pakistan faces a spike in terror attacks, resulting in 20 security personnel deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Simultaneously, in Balochistan, security forces killed 18 militants during clearance operations. Key incidents included suicide attacks and abductions, while authorities intensified investigations and preventive operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar/Islamabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:24 IST
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a deadly week marking the onset of Ramazan, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed severe terror attacks that claimed the lives of 20 security personnel. The attacks unfolded in various incidents, from suicide bombings targeting police officials to abductions in Bannu.

Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan were among the hardest hit, with a suicide bomber attacking a police checkpoint. Meanwhile, in Balochistan, security forces launched intense clearance operations, reporting the elimination of 18 rebels over two days based on intelligence reports.

The volatile situation prompted increased security measures and ongoing investigations, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. Despite these challenges, authorities are determined to restore peace and security.

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown in Haryana: Congress Walks Out Over VB G RAM G Resolution

Political Showdown in Haryana: Congress Walks Out Over VB G RAM G Resolution

 India
2
Haryana Athletes Neglected: Vinesh Phogat Criticizes Government's Lack of Support

Haryana Athletes Neglected: Vinesh Phogat Criticizes Government's Lack of Su...

 India
3
Columbia Student's Arrest Spurs Debate on Immigration Tactics

Columbia Student's Arrest Spurs Debate on Immigration Tactics

 Global
4
Sudan's Ongoing Conflict: Unyielding Violence in Darfur

Sudan's Ongoing Conflict: Unyielding Violence in Darfur

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026