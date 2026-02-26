Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

In a deadly week marking the onset of Ramazan, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed severe terror attacks that claimed the lives of 20 security personnel. The attacks unfolded in various incidents, from suicide bombings targeting police officials to abductions in Bannu.

Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan were among the hardest hit, with a suicide bomber attacking a police checkpoint. Meanwhile, in Balochistan, security forces launched intense clearance operations, reporting the elimination of 18 rebels over two days based on intelligence reports.

The volatile situation prompted increased security measures and ongoing investigations, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. Despite these challenges, authorities are determined to restore peace and security.