Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in her speech at the first Dr. Manmohan Singh memorial lecture, emphasized the imperative of multilateral cooperation. Speaking against protectionism, she noted that abandoning multilateralism amid challenges like Russia's aggression, AI, and social media regulation is not an option.

Mercel criticized US protectionist policies and underscored that the world's cooperation framework stands threatened. She stressed that the US withdrawal from multilateralism would create significant issues, but emphasized that the world must persist in collaborating to overcome global problems.

Highlighting India's economic journey, Merkel praised former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reforms. She also called for regulating global technologies and expressed concern over their impact on democracy, urging accountability for social media platforms.