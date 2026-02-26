Left Menu

Court Orders Probe Against Ex-DGP for Identity Disclosure

A court in Thiruvananthapuram has ordered a police probe against former DGP R Sreelekha, now a BJP councillor, for allegedly revealing victim identities in a sexual offence case via a YouTube video. The order followed a petition by R Jayachandran, and police are expected to investigate soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Thiruvananthapuram's judicial system has mandated a police investigation against BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha. This decision comes in response to allegations of victim identity disclosure in a sexual offence case through social media.

The order was issued by Judicial First Class Magistrate Tania Mariam Jose on February 23, following a complaint by R Jayachandran. The complaint alleges that Sreelekha revealed the identities of victims in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

The initial directive for investigation was given earlier this year, but the petitioner claimed no action had been taken. With the court's latest orders, the Museum police station is set to register a case and commence investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

