Tragic Hotel Incident: Heart Attack Claims Life Amid Drug OD Suspicions

A 56-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Gurugram. Despite initial suspicions of a drug overdose due to found prescription drug wrappers, the post-mortem report revealed a heart attack as the cause of death. The deceased's family is in shock, with the son's wedding imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old man died at a Gurugram hotel under mysterious circumstances, police reported on Thursday. Though empty prescription drug wrappers were found, suggesting a possible overdose, post-mortem results indicated a heart attack.

His death has shocked the family, especially with his son's wedding just around the corner. The man, a driver from a village near Sohna, was with a female friend during the incident. She witnessed him experiencing severe chest pain before calling for an ambulance.

The police are conducting further investigations to clarify the circumstances around his untimely death. The body has been released to the family, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

